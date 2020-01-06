24-hour water cut tomorrow

-

The water supply to Maharagama and several other areas will be suspended for 24 hours tomorrow (07), stated the National Water Supply and Drainage Board (NWSDB).

The interruption to the water supply will be effective from 9 am tomorrow until 9 am the next morning (08).

Accordingly, Maharagama, Boralesgamuwa, Kottawa, Pannipitiya, Rukmalgama, Pelenwatta, Mattegoda, Homagama, Meepe and Padukka areas will experience the relevant water cut.

The water cut is due to essential maintenance work on the main route of water supply from Kalatuwawa to Maharagama, stated the NWSDB.