State institutions, responsibilities assigned for 4 state ministers

-

A gazette notification has been issued declaring the respective subject areas of four state ministers.

The gazette notification has been issued by Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa and Minister of Education, Sports and Youth Affairs Dullas Alahapperuma.

Following the appointment of Cabinet Ministers, President Gotabaya Rajapaksa stated that Cabinet Ministers should take steps to delegate the responsibilities of the State Ministries through Gazette Notifications.

The subject areas of state ministers John Seneviratne, Shehan Semasinghe, Duminda Dissanayake and Ranjith Siyambalapitiya have been gazetted in this manner.

Under the Ministries under the Prime Minister, institutes Department of National Policy, Department of Public Enterprises, Department of Trade and Investment, Department of Census and Statistics, Department of Valuation, Department of Registration of Companies, Department of Commerce and Sustainable Development Council have been assigned under the purview of the State Minister John Seneviratne.

The Credit Information Bureau, Development Finance Department, Export Protection Board, Rural Development Bank, and Housing Development Finance Council are in charge have been assigned under State Minister Shehan Semasinghe.

Reportedly, National Youth Services Council, National Youth Service Standard Authority, National Youth Services Cooperative Leadership Development Institute, and Smart Sri Lanka institute, which are under Minister Dullas Alahapperuma, have been vested with State Minister Duminda Dissanayake.

Further, the State Publications Department, Sri Lanka Publication Development Bureau, National Library and Documentation Services Board, Piriven Education Board, and State Printing Corporation have been assigned under State Minister Ranjith Siyambalapitiya.