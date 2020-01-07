-

Several recorded phone conversations between United National Party (UNP) MP Ranjan Ramanayake and some prominent figures in the country, including former Director of the Criminal Investigation Department (CID), have become public.

Several MPs and ministers of the government cited these voice tapes to the media and pointed out that MP Ramanayake had exerted influence on the police and the judiciary.

The Police, last Saturday (04), carried out a search at MP Ranjana Ramanayake’s house in Madiwela on a search warrant issued by the court.

Police Headquarters stated that several hard drives and CDs found in the MP’s residence suspected to contain recordings of phone conversations that may be related to investigations of the CID, Financial Crimes Investigation Division (FCID) or the Bribery Commission.

State Minister Rohitha Abeygunawardena, holding a press conference, revealed several recorded conversations between MP Ramanayake and former Director of CID Shani Abeysekera.

Meanwhile, the Sinhale organization lodged a complaint with the National Police Commission demanding the suspension of the former Director of the CID Shani Abeysekara.

Further, they submitted 13 audio recordings of phone calls between Ramanayake and Abeysekere to the National Police Commission and the media.