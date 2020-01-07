-

Sri Lanka has expressed deep concerns about the growing tensions in the Middle East following the assassination of a senior Iranian leader.

Issuing a communiqué, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs stated that Sri Lanka urges all parties to act with utmost restraint.

Sri Lanka also called for maintaining peace and security through constructive dialogue in order to de-escalate the threat to the stability of the region.

Iranian Major-General Qassem Soleimani, the head of the elite Quds Force, was killed early on Friday (03) in an air strike on Baghdad International Airport.

According to reports, the attack was authorized by the US President Donald Trump.

In this background, Iran has vowed to avenge the killing of their military leader. Major General Ismail Qaani, who was announced as Soleimani’s successor just hours after he was killed, vowed retribution for his death on Monday.

Trump had tweeted that the US is “targeting” 52 Iranian sites and will strike “very fast and very hard” if Tehran attacks Americans or US assets.

-with excerpts from agencies