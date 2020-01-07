Dinesh Gunawardena to visit India on Jan. 9

January 7, 2020   09:49 am

Minister of Foreign Affairs Dinesh Gunawardena is scheduled to leave for India on the 9th of January for an official two-day visit.

He is set to hold bilateral discussions with high-profile Indian officials.

This is Gunawardena’s first official foreign visit after was appointed the Minister of Foreign Affairs.

President Gotabaya Rajapaksa, in late November last year after he took office as the new Head of State, engaged in a three-day official visit to India on an invitation extended by Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He held bilateral talks with PM Modi and his Indian counterpart President Ram Nath Kovind.

