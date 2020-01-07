Sarana Gunawardena sentenced to 3 years in jail

January 7, 2020   11:13 am

Former MP Sarana Gunawardena has been sentenced to three years of imprisonment in connection with charges related to misuse of state property.

Former Chairman of the Development Lotteries Board (DLB) Sarana Gunawardena was under remand custody over a case of purchasing vehicles for the Development Lotteries Board (DLB).

Gunawardena had reportedly continued to serve in the tender board of the DLB even after being elected to parliament and being appointed as a deputy minister. 

He had allegedly imported a luxury vehicle, valued at over Rs 8 million, during this time while the whereabouts of the said vehicle is still unknown.

