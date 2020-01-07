Singaporean Minister of Home Affairs & Law in Sri Lanka

-

Singapore’s Minister for Home Affairs & Law K. Shanmugam has arrived in Sri Lanka yesterday (06) for an official visit.

Ada Derana correspondent said Minister Shanmugam was accompanied by five high-profile Singaporean officials representing several ministries.

They had reached the Bandaranaike International Airport (BIA) at around 4.30 pm last evening.

This visit is taking in the backdrop of Sri Lanka’s request made to the government of Singapore to extradite former governor of Central Bank of Sri Lanka (CBSL) Arjuna Mahendran, who is named as a major suspect in the bond scam case.