-

Chairman and Independent Non-Executive Director of Sri Lanka Telecom PLC (SLT) P.G Kumarasinghe Sirisena has tendered his resignation with effect from yesterday (6th January).

Kumarasinghe Sirisena was appointed to the above position on 23 January 2015.

He is the younger brother of former President Maithripala Sirisena.

In a stock exchange filing today (07) the SLT said that he does not have any relevant interests in shares of the Company.