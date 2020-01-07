Personal firearms not needed for MP protection  Sarath Amunugama

-

There is no need for personal firearms for the protection of parliamentarians, says MP Dr. Sarath Amunugama.

He pointed out that he has never carried a firearm in the 25 years of his career as a Member of the Parliament, nor has there been an issue with the firearms of his bodyguards.

Amunugama says his personal opinion is that it is a great drawback if public representatives cannot go before the public without guns.

He expressed these views at a press conference held in Kandy.

The MP further said, “They speak on stages as if they will give their lives for the people or fall on their knees before the public. But when the opportunity arises for that they take out the guns. That is futile. I don’t think firearms are needed in any way.”