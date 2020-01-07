AG tells Speaker not to release forensic audit report on bond scam to MPs

-

Speaker Karu Jayasuriya told the Parliament today that the Attorney General has informed him not to distribute the Forensics Audit Report on the Central Bank bond scam to all MPs.

At the commencement of the parliamentary session, the Speaker informed the House that the AG had written to him stating that it is not suitable to release the said report to MPs at this moment as the legal process in ongoing.

The opposition led by the United National Party (UNP) last Friday called on the Speaker to release the forensic audit report on the bond scam.

Several UNP parliamentarians urged the Speaker to table the document in the House without further delay.

Parliament convened at 1.00 p.m. today while the adjournment debate on the policy statement made by President Gotabaya Rajapaksa last week is currently underway.