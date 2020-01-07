SLTB to pay compensation as death toll of Badulla bus accident rises

-

The death toll has risen to eight in the bus accident which occurred on the Passara-Madolsima road in Badulla last evening (06).

A Sri Lanka Transport Board (SLTB) bus traveling towards Madolsima from Passara had fallen off a precipice near the 6th-milepost on the Passara-Madulsima road at around 5.20 pm last evening.

Eight persons including two children have been killed in the accident while 40 others have been hospitalized over injuries.

Madolsima Police are carrying out investigations into the incident; however, the cause of the accident has not been identified yet.

The bodies of the deceased are kept in the mortuary of the Passara Base Hospital.

Meanwhile, the SLTB has decided to grant a funeral allowance of Rs 50,000 for the families of the deceased passengers.

Minister of Transport, Power and Energy Mahinda Amaraweera, in consultation with the Chairman of SLTB Attorney at Law Kingsley Ranawaka, instructed take prompt action on behalf of the passengers who were killed and injured in the accident.

Accordingly, it has been decided that the SLTB would provide funeral assistance of Rs 50,000 for the deceased passengers and all necessary materials for the treatment of the injured who are currently hospitalized.

Although the customary amount of funeral allowance issued as compensation for SLTB passengers who have dies in accidents, Minister Amaraweera had directed the SLTB Chairman to increase the amount up to Rs 50,000.

Reportedly, Chairman of SLTB Attorney at Law Kingsley Ranawaka has left for Passara this morning (07) to inquire into the accident.