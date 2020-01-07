Sarana Gunawardena granted bail

-

Former Parliamentarian Sarana Gunawardena, who was sentenced to three years in prison, has been granted bail after he filed an appeal before the Colombo High Court, says Ada Derana reporter.

Earlier today (07), he was imposed a three-year imprisonment in connection with charges related to misuse of state property.

Gunawardena, the former Chairman of the Development Lotteries Board (DLB), was under remand custody over a case of purchasing vehicles for the Development Lotteries Board (DLB).

He had reportedly continued to serve in the tender board of the DLB even after being elected to parliament and being appointed as a deputy minister.

Gunawardena had allegedly imported a luxury vehicle, valued at over Rs 8 million, during this time while the whereabouts of the said vehicle is still unknown.