Ten injured in multi-vehicle collision

Ten persons have been injured in a road accident which occurred on the Kurunegala-Colombo road in Pothuhera Police Division.

Reportedly, a private bus traveling from Kurunegala to Kegalle through Polgahawela had collided with 2 other vehicles near the Junction towards Rathgalle Road.

The bus had collided with a three-wheeler traveling in front of the bus before colliding with a bowser truck arriving from the opposite direction.

The injured persons have been admitted to the Kurunegala Hospital for treatment.

However, the vehicles involved in the accident have been cleared and the road is restored for traffic.

Pothuhera police are conducting further investigations into the incident.