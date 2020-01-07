Ten injured in multi-vehicle collision

Ten injured in multi-vehicle collision

January 7, 2020   04:46 pm

-

Ten persons have been injured in a road accident which occurred on the Kurunegala-Colombo road in Pothuhera Police Division.

Reportedly, a private bus traveling from Kurunegala to Kegalle through Polgahawela had collided with 2 other vehicles near the Junction towards Rathgalle Road.

The bus had collided with a three-wheeler traveling in front of the bus before colliding with a bowser truck arriving from the opposite direction.

The injured persons have been admitted to the Kurunegala Hospital for treatment.

However, the vehicles involved in the accident have been cleared and the road is restored for traffic.

Pothuhera police are conducting further investigations into the incident.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories