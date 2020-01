-

Sri Lanka Railways says that several changes will be made to the current train schedule this week.

Accordingly, Kandy-bound train bearing number 1033, which usually sets off from Colombo Fort at 5.20 pm on Fridays, will operate on both Thursday (09) and Friday (10).

In the meantime, the Colombo Fort-bound train bearing number 1034, which leaves Kandy railway station at 5.50 am, will operate on Friday (10).