Sri Lanka records 1.9 Mn tourists in 2019

Sri Lanka records 1.9 Mn tourists in 2019

January 7, 2020   08:28 pm

-

Sri Lanka has received 1.9 million tourists last year, with December recording the highest number of arrivals with 241,663 tourists since the Easter bombings in April the latest data released by the Sri Lanka Tourism Development Authority (SLTDA) showed.

According to official data, 1,913,702 tourists had visited Sri Lanka in 2019. It is a decline of 18.0% from the 2,333,796 of tourists visited the country during the year 2018.

India, United Kingdom, China, Germany, and Australia were Sri Lanka’s top five international tourist generating markets in 2019.

Click to read the full article on Ada Derana Biz

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories