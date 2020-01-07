Sri Lanka records 1.9 Mn tourists in 2019

-

Sri Lanka has received 1.9 million tourists last year, with December recording the highest number of arrivals with 241,663 tourists since the Easter bombings in April the latest data released by the Sri Lanka Tourism Development Authority (SLTDA) showed.

According to official data, 1,913,702 tourists had visited Sri Lanka in 2019. It is a decline of 18.0% from the 2,333,796 of tourists visited the country during the year 2018.

India, United Kingdom, China, Germany, and Australia were Sri Lanka’s top five international tourist generating markets in 2019.

