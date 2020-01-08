Day two of adjournment debate on Presidents policy statement today

January 8, 2020   08:38 am

The second day of adjournment debate on the government policy statement presented by the President Gotabaya Rajapaksa is scheduled to be held today (08).

The Parliament will convene at 1.00 pm this afternoon.

The President delivered the government policy statement on the 3rd of January as the 4th session of the 8th Parliament was inaugurated ceremoniously.

The representatives of political parties subsequently decided on conducting an adjournment debate on the President’s policy statement, which commenced yesterday.

The House will pay tribute to late Prime Minister D.M. Jayaratne tomorrow (09), when it convenes at 10.00 am in the morning.

