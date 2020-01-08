Ukrainian airplane with 180 aboard crashes in Iran
January 8, 2020 09:57 am
A Ukrainian airliner with 180 passengers and crew on board has reportedly crashed near Tehrans Imam Khomeini airport in Iran on Wednesday (08).
According to the Iranian media, the Boeing 737-800 jet crashed near Parand, a suburb southwest of capital Tehran shortly after take-off.
There were no immediate reports on casualties.
According to Flighradar24 flight tracker, the Ukraine International Airline Flight 752 was scheduled to take off at 5:15am Tehran time heading to Boryspil International Airport in the Ukrainian capital of Kyiv.
The actual departure time was delayed for almost an hour at 6:12am.
A video posted by Irans ISNA news agency showed a faint glow of light flickering shortly before a huge explosion was seen.
Source: Aljazeera
-Agencies