Ukrainian airplane with 180 aboard crashes in Iran

January 8, 2020   09:57 am

-

A Ukrainian airliner with 180 passengers and crew on board has reportedly crashed near Tehrans Imam Khomeini airport in Iran on Wednesday (08).

According to the Iranian media, the Boeing 737-800 jet crashed near Parand, a suburb southwest of capital Tehran shortly after take-off.

There were no immediate reports on casualties.

According to Flighradar24 flight tracker, the Ukraine International Airline Flight 752 was scheduled to take off at 5:15am Tehran time heading to Boryspil International Airport in the Ukrainian capital of Kyiv.

The actual departure time was delayed for almost an hour at 6:12am.

A video posted by Irans ISNA news agency showed a faint glow of light flickering shortly before a huge explosion was seen.

Source: Aljazeera
-Agencies

