Re-scrutinized results of Scholarship Exam released

January 8, 2020   01:02 pm

Re-corrected results of last year’s Grade 5 Scholarship Examination have been released yesterday (07), the Department of Examinations said.

Accordingly, the results have been directed to the relevant principals.

The students can also access the re-scrutinized exam results from the official website of the Examinations Department – www.doenets.lk

The results of the Scholarship Examination were released on the 6th of October last year, two months after the exam was held.

The exam was conducted on August 4th at 29,995 examination centers across the country while a total of 339,369 applicants sat for the exam last year.

