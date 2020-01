-

A Private Member’s Bill has been tabled in the Parliament to repeal the Muslim Marriage & Divorce Act (MMDA) No. 13 of 1951, says Ada Derana reporter.

The Private Member’s Bill was filed by MP Venerable Athuraliye Rathana Thera during today’s Parliament session.

Parliament convened at 1.00 p.m. today (8), the second day of adjournment debate on the government policy statement presented by the President Gotabaya Rajapaksa.