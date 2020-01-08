Navy intercepts trawler transferring Kerala cannabis

-

Sri Lanka Navy says a trawler which was transferring Kerala Cannabis was apprehended, during a special raid carried out in the seas off Galle.

Keeping with Sri Lanka Navy’s attempts to eradicate the illegal drug menace from Sri Lanka, a special raid was carried out in the seas off Galle on Tuesday (7), and a suspicious trawler was spotted, SLN said.

During inspection this trawler, a haul of about 15kg of Kerala Cannabis hidden there, was discovered and it along with six suspects on-board were apprehended.

The suspects are residents of Beruwala and Ginthota areas aged 27, 28, 29, 31, 39 and 45. The drugs, suspects and the trawler were handed over to Police Narcotic Bureau-Hikkaduwa for further investigation.