The United National Party (UNP) today called on the government to appoint a Parliamentary Select Committee to inquire into the controversial phone call recordings of MP Ranjan Ramanayake.

“If anyone has committed a wrongdoing, acted outside the law or influenced the judicial system, punish them regardless of their position,” UNP General Secretary Akila Viraj Kariyawasam told reporters in Colombo.

He said that the UNP will also be taking a decision on the matter today or tomorrow as a party and that they are also ready now to take decisions regarding the violation of party discipline.

Kariyawasam urged the government not to try to “hypnotize” the people of the country by putting out these phone recordings one by one every day.

He asked the government not to keep putting them out up until the election in order to make the people forget the other problems in the country.

The former minister claimed that public servants are now in fear and those in various fields are being intimidated.

He said that attention should also be directed towards what the former Director of the CID says in the phone recordings in question.