Bribery Commission has not probed our complaints against ex-govt  Mahindananda

Bribery Commission has not probed our complaints against ex-govt  Mahindananda

January 8, 2020   04:05 pm

-

State Minister Mahindananda Aluthgamage claims that the Commission to Investigate Allegations of Bribery or Corruption (CIABOC) has not investigated the complaints filed by them against the previous government for misappropriating State funds.

Aluthgamage says that they had lodged a complaint with the Bribery Commission back in 2016, against the previous government for allegedly misappropriating Rs. 1,500 billion.

He alleged that the Bribery Commission has not taken any measures to investigate for over three years.

The State Minister made these comments speaking to media at the Bribery Commission premises today (08).

Thirteen ministers and state ministers of the current government arrived at the Bribery Commission this morning to urge the expeditious probes on the complaints filed against the former administration.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories