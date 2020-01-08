Bribery Commission has not probed our complaints against ex-govt  Mahindananda

-

State Minister Mahindananda Aluthgamage claims that the Commission to Investigate Allegations of Bribery or Corruption (CIABOC) has not investigated the complaints filed by them against the previous government for misappropriating State funds.

Aluthgamage says that they had lodged a complaint with the Bribery Commission back in 2016, against the previous government for allegedly misappropriating Rs. 1,500 billion.

He alleged that the Bribery Commission has not taken any measures to investigate for over three years.

The State Minister made these comments speaking to media at the Bribery Commission premises today (08).

Thirteen ministers and state ministers of the current government arrived at the Bribery Commission this morning to urge the expeditious probes on the complaints filed against the former administration.