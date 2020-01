-

Sri Lanka’s stock market indices fell significantly on Wednesday due to rising tension in the Middle East.

The All Share Price Index (ASPI) was down by 2.11% while the Standard & Poor’s Sri Lanka 20 (S&P SL20) dropped by 2.64%.

Both indices fell on Wednesday after Iran fired rockets at military bases in Iraq hosting United States forces, raising the prospect of a regional conflagration that could disrupt oil supplies.