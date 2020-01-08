AG files revision application against granting bail to Rajitha

-

The Attorney General has filed a revision application against the chief magistrate’s order granting bail to the Parliamentarian Rajitha Senaratne, says the Attorney General’s Coordinating Officer.

On December 19, Senaratne had filed an anticipatory bail application seeking the prevention of his arrest, which was rejected by the Colombo Chief Magistrate’s Court. The following day he lodge another anticipatory bail application, however, four days later Colombo Additional Magistrate issued a warrant to arrest Rajitha Senaratne.

The officers of the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) and the Police Special Task Force (STF) had searched two of Senaratne’s residences in Colombo and Beruwala, but failed to place him under custody.

On December 26, it was reported that Senaratne was admitted to the Cardiovascular Intensive Care Unit (CICU) Lanka Hospitals in Narahenpita. The next he was arrested and remanded over the “white van” press conference he had called in November but he continued to receive treatment at Lanka Hospitals. The CID officers later came to take charge of the former Health Minister.

Senaratne, who was set to be transferred to the Prison Hospital on a recommendation by a prison medical officer, was then admitted to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of the Lanka Hospital in the afternoon of December 29.

On December 30, Colombo Magistrate’s Court ordered to release the former Health Minister on bail. He was granted bail a day before the second anticipatory bail application was scheduled to be taken up for consideration.

On the 1st of January, Senaratne, who was receiving treatment at the Intensive Care Unit of the Lanka Hospitals in Narahenpita, was transferred to a general medical unit.

The parliamentarian continues to receive treatment at the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of Lanka Hospitals to date.