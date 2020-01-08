Foreign Minister to leave for India on official visit

-

Sri Lankan foreign minister Dinesh Gunawardena will reach New Delhi tonight on a two-day official visit to India.

The minister, leading a high level delegation, will arrive late evening on his first visit abroad since he took over as foreign minister last November after formation of new government under President Gotabaya Rajapaksa.

He will have delegation level meeting with External affairs minister Dr. S. Jaishankar tomorrow during which a gamut of bilateral issues will come up for discussion, Indian state media reported on Wednesday.

Cooperation in economic projects, investment by Indian companies, issue of fishermen and stability in the Indian Ocean region are among the main issues likely to be discussed during the two leaders.

Gunawardena, who holds charge of skill development and labour relations, will also have meeting with his Indian counterparts during his stay. He is also scheduled to visit Mahabodhi temple in Bodh Gaya on Friday before returning home.

President Gotabaya Rajapaksa visited India in late November soon after he took office as the new Head of State. He held bilateral talks with Indian PM Narendra Modi and his Indian counterpart President Ramnath Kovind.

