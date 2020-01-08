Ranjan files motion regarding leaked phone recordings

January 8, 2020   07:55 pm

Parliamentarian Ranjan Ramanayake today (08) filed a motion pertaining to the disclosure of telephone recordings, which were seized by the police during his arrest, to the media.

Attorney-at-Law Asha Kahawatte, who represents the former deputy minister, lodged the motion before the Nugegoda Magistrate’s Court on behalf of her client.

She stated that the court was informed of the questionability of how these recordings were made public through media platforms.

Speaking to Ada Derana, she said the motion has sought the court to secure the recordings.

