One killed, two injured in stabbing at Ratmalana

-

One person has been killed while another two sustained injuries in a stabbing incident in Ratmalana area.

The injured persons are receiving treatment at Kalubowila Hospital and the remains of the deceased are also placed there.

They were reportedly stabbed at their residence at Sri Dharmarama road in Ratmalana.

The reason for the stabbing is yet to be uncovered.

Mount Lavinia Police has commenced investigations into the incident to apprehend the perpetrators.