One killed, two injured in stabbing at Ratmalana

One killed, two injured in stabbing at Ratmalana

January 9, 2020   08:59 am

-

One person has been killed while another two sustained injuries in a stabbing incident in Ratmalana area.

The injured persons are receiving treatment at Kalubowila Hospital and the remains of the deceased are also placed there.

They were reportedly stabbed at their residence at Sri Dharmarama road in Ratmalana.

The reason for the stabbing is yet to be uncovered.

Mount Lavinia Police has commenced investigations into the incident to apprehend the perpetrators.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories