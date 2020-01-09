UNP parliamentary group to convene today

-

The parliamentary group of the United National Party (UNP) is scheduled to meet today (09).

MP Wijepala Hettiarachchi said the meeting, chaired by party leader Ranil Wickremesinghe and Opposition Leader Sajith Premadasa, will commence at 3.00 p.m. this afternoon.

The meeting will focus on how the UNP should regroup for the upcoming parliamentary election.

In addition, the parliamentarians will also decide whether Ranil Wickremesinghe should lead the election campaign as the party leader or Sajith Premadasa should do it as the Leader of the Opposition.

The meeting also intends to discuss the certain statements made by MP Ranjan Ramanayake and the decisions that should be taken in that regard, MP Hettiarachchi said further.