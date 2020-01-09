O/L candidates urged to apply for NICs before end of March

-

A special programme has been implemented for the candidates sitting for the G.C.E. Ordinary Level Examination this year to obtain their National Identity Cards (NICs).

The Commissioner General of the Department for Registration of Persons Viyani Gunathilaka said the applications for the NICs must be forwarded before the 31st of March.

The applications can be submitted to the Department’s head office in Battaramulla or provincial offices for Southern, Northern, Eastern and North-Western provinces.