O/L candidates urged to apply for NICs before end of March

O/L candidates urged to apply for NICs before end of March

January 9, 2020   10:58 am

-

A special programme has been implemented for the candidates sitting for the G.C.E. Ordinary Level Examination this year to obtain their National Identity Cards (NICs).

The Commissioner General of the Department for Registration of Persons Viyani Gunathilaka said the applications for the NICs must be forwarded before the 31st of March.

The applications can be submitted to the Department’s head office in Battaramulla or provincial offices for Southern, Northern, Eastern and North-Western provinces.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories