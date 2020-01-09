President inspects Colombo National Hospital

-

President Gotabaya Rajapaksa is currently engaged in an unannounced inspection at National Hospital in Colombo, says Ada Derana correspondent.

The President has spent time speaking to its staff of the issues that prevail at the hospital, according to reports.

Conversing with patients, the President has reportedly asked them of the reasons for arriving at Colombo National Hospital from far-away places without seeking treatment from government hospitals in their respective hometowns. The patients have responded that they have to face numerous difficulties at those hospitals.

This unannounced visit came just a few weeks after President’s sudden inspections at the Department of Motor Traffic (RMV) Office in Werahera and Narahenpita Special Economic Centre last month.