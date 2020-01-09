Russian foreign minister to visit Sri Lanka next week

-

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov will arrive in Sri Lanka for a two-day official visit, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said in a statement.

He will accordingly arrive in Sri Lanka next Monday (13th January).

Minister Lavrov is scheduled to meet with Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa and Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa, also plans to hold talks with Sri Lankan counterpart Minister Dinesh Gunawardena.

His discussions will focus on the current state of relations between Russia and Sri Lanka, the prospects for promoting political dialogue, developing cooperation in the trade-economic, humanitarian and other spheres, as well as the expansion of the bilateral treaty and legal basis.

Special attention will be paid to expanding cooperation within international organizations.