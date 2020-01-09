Counter-objections on Pujith & Hemasiris revision applications to be filed in Feb

January 9, 2020   01:41 pm

The Colombo High Court today (09) set a date to file counter-objections on the revision applications filed by former Defence Secretary Hemasiri Fernando and Inspector General of Police (IGP) Pujith Jayasundara.

IGP Pujith Jayasundara and former Defense Secretary Hemasiri Fernando were taken into custody for allegedly failing to prevent the coordinated terror attacks that claimed the lives of over 250 persons on Easter Sunday even after receiving forewarnings on the matter. On October 31st last year, the duo filed a revision application with the Court of Appeal requesting to release them on bail.

When the revision applications were taken up before Colombo High Court Judge Manjula Thilakaratne today (09), the attorneys representing Jayasundara and Fernando were ordered to file their counter-objections regarding the case on the 10th of February.

Three days ago, the Colombo Additional Magistrate delivered the order to further remand the former Defence Secretary and the IGP.

