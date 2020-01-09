Minister orders to implement RFID project to identify vehicles

-

Minister of Transport Management, Power and Energy Mahinda Amaraweera has directed the Department of Registration Motor Vehicle (RMV) to commence an RFID (Radio Frequency Identification) project in the country.

The RFID project, which would allow identification of vehicles in the country through a unique RFID tag, had been delayed over two years due to several practical issues of implementation despite the completion of the project’s preliminary investigations.

A discussion on the RFID project held with the Minister, yesterday (08) at the Ministry of Transport, pointed out that the project would resolve several issues in the country including traffic congestion.

Reportedly, the project which involves installing an RFID tag on the front of each vehicle will facilitate better access control, vehicle identification and tracking throughout the country.

Using the RFID technology, buildings or parking lots may oversee that only authorized vehicles access the premises, thereby enhancing security and space allocation.

Business dealing with multiple vehicles or vehicle-related services [rental agencies, car dealers, vehicle service providers, etc.] might benefit from the RFID system which would allow identification of vehicles through their unique tags without having to find and compare VINs. This would further facilitate easier access to record and information of particular vehicles, enhanced loyalty programs, and automated transactions.

States and localities could utilize RFID systems to automate tolling charges and keep traffic flowing more smoothly for those participating in the program.

While it is not capable to track a vehicle on long-distance journeys through UHF RFID, setting up checkpoints along the route may allow the location of the vehicle to be estimated according to the checkpoints they pass along the way. A nation-wide system of such checkpoints may benefit businesses that require pinpointing real-time locations of the vehicles that setting up expensive infrastructure or GPS systems.

Considering these points, Minister Amaraweera advised the Traffic Police and Department of Motor Traffic to initiate the RFID project as a solution for road safety and control of motor traffic during rush hours in urban areas.

Deputy Minister Lasantha Alagiyawanna and the Chairman of the Parliamentary COPE Committee were also present at the discussion.