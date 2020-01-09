Swiss Embassy staffer ordered to report to CID once a month

-

Garnia Bannister Francis, the local employee of the Swiss Embassy in Colombo who was allegedly involved in an abduction case, has been ordered to report to the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) on last Sunday of every month.

This order was delivered when Francis was produced before the court today.

On the 30th of December last year, Colombo Chief Magistrate Lanka Jayaratne released the embassy staffer on bail under two personal bail bonds of Rs 500,000 each. However, her foreign travels were banned and her passport was taken into the custody of the court.

Francis was arrested on December 16 by the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) and produced before the Colombo Chief Magistrate’s Court as per the directions of the Attorney General.

The Attorney General had advised the Director of the CID to arrest and to produce embassy staffer at the courts over two charges.

The Swiss Embassy employee was named a suspect for a case of exciting disaffection against the Government and fabricating false evidence to be used in a future judicial proceeding.

The court placed Francis under remand custody until December 30.