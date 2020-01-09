Water cut in parts of Gampaha District

-

An urgent water cut has been imposed in Peliyagoda, Wattala-Mabola Urban Council areas, Kelaniya Pradeshiya Sabha area and part of Wattala Pradeshiya Sabha area.

The National Water Supply and Drainage Board (NWS&DB) stated that the water supply to the aforementioned areas was suspended from 3.00 p.m. today (9) owing to a leak in one of the main supply lines.

The water cut will be in effect until the leak is repaired while the Water Board said that steps have already been taken to resolve the issue.