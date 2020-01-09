Cabinet grants approval for Development Task Assistants Service

The Cabinet of Ministers has granted its approval for a proposal to establish a ‘multi-purpose development task force’.

Reportedly, this would enable the provision of employment opportunities for 100,000 youths with minimum educational qualifications in low-income families.

A Cabinet memorandum was submitted by the Minister of Mahaveli, Agriculture, Irrigation and Rural Development with this regard.

Accordingly, the establishment of a service named ‘Development Task Assistants Service’ and recruiting 100,000 individuals who have passed grade eight in a government school for the service has been approved by the Cabinet of Ministers.

The aforementioned proposal was forwarded by President Gotabaya Rajapaksa.

