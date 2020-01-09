Providing fertilizers free of charge for paddy farmers approved

January 9, 2020   04:57 pm

The Cabinet of Ministers has granted its approval to prepare and implement a programme to provide chemical and organic fertilizers free of charge for paddy farmers.

This decision was taken during the Cabinet meeting held yesterday (08).

The Cabinet memorandum has been submitted by the Minister of Mahaweli, Agriculture, Irrigation and Rural Development.

Accordingly, sufficient recommended portions of the three fertilizer categories namely Urea, Triple Super Phosphate (T.S.P), and Myuriate of Potash (M.O.P) will be provided free of charge up to 02 hectares to the maximum for the farmers cultivating paddy from the Yala season of 2020.

