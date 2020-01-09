Three held with Glyphosate in Thambuttegama

Three held with Glyphosate in Thambuttegama

January 9, 2020   05:37 pm

-

The Navy apprehended three persons with packets of Glyphosate and Monzan in Thambuttegama, yesterday (08).

The Sri Lanka Navy, in collaboration with the Police Special Task Force (STF) conducted a raid in Thambuttegama town where the arrests were made.

Reportedly, seized 219 packets (21.9kg) of glyphosate and 250 packets (22.5kg) of Monzon were found on sale at 03 retail shops in the town.

The three shop owners were arrested accordingly, stated the Navy.

The accused are residents of Thambuththegama, aged 40, 49 and 63.

The shop owners, along with the banned compounds were handed over to the Agriculture Office of Anuradhapura for onward action.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories