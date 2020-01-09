Three held with Glyphosate in Thambuttegama

-

The Navy apprehended three persons with packets of Glyphosate and Monzan in Thambuttegama, yesterday (08).

The Sri Lanka Navy, in collaboration with the Police Special Task Force (STF) conducted a raid in Thambuttegama town where the arrests were made.

Reportedly, seized 219 packets (21.9kg) of glyphosate and 250 packets (22.5kg) of Monzon were found on sale at 03 retail shops in the town.

The three shop owners were arrested accordingly, stated the Navy.

The accused are residents of Thambuththegama, aged 40, 49 and 63.

The shop owners, along with the banned compounds were handed over to the Agriculture Office of Anuradhapura for onward action.