-

The Nugegoda Magistrate’s Court has ordered the Government Analyst to obtain copies of the CDs containing audio clips of MP Ranjan Ramanayake’s phone conversations and data reports of the laptop and hard disk found in his house.

Several recorded phone conversations between United National Party (UNP) MP Ranjan Ramanayake and some prominent figures in the country, including former Director of the Criminal Investigation Department (CID), have become public.

Several MPs and ministers of the government cited these voice tapes to the media and pointed out that MP Ramanayake had exerted influence on the police and the judiciary.

Police, last Saturday (04), carried out a search at MP Ranjana Ramanayake’s house in Madiwela on a search warrant issued by the court.

Police Headquarters stated that several hard drives and CDs found in the MP’s residence suspected to contain recordings of phone conversations that may be related to investigations of the CID, Financial Crimes Investigation Division (FCID) or the Bribery Commission.