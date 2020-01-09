Final decision on UNP leadership next Thursday

-

The final decision regarding the leadership of the United National Party (UNP) will be taken next Thursday (Jan. 16), UNP General Secretary Akila Viraj Kariyawasam said.

The Parliamentary Group of the UNP convened a meeting this evening at party headquarters – Sirikotha, with the participation of party leader Ranil Wickremesinghe and Opposition Leader Sajith Premadasa.

Kariyawasam stated that the opinion of the majority was that everyone in the party should move forward together.

He said that it was discussed that Speaker Karu Jayasuriya should also be given a leadership role and that he along with Ranil Wickremesinghe and Sajith Premadasa should give leadership to the UNP’s election campaign for the parliamentary poll.

The UNP General Secretary said that a proposal was brought forth that Karu Jayasuriya should be given a leadership position in the alliance.

“However, it was decided that the final decision on all these matters will be reached through discussion next Thursday,” Kariyawasam said.