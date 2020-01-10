Mainly fair weather around the island

-

Except for a few showers in Eastern province, mainly fair weather will prevail over most parts of the island today (10), according to the Department of Meteorology.

Misty conditions can be expected at some places in Western, Central, Sabaragamuwa and Uva provinces during the morning.

SEA AREAS

Showers or thundershowers may occur at a few places in the sea area extending from Colombo to Hambantotavia Galle during the afternoon or night.

Mainly fair weather will prevail in the other sea areas.

Winds will be North-easterly and speed will be (30-40) kmph in the sea areas around the island. Wind speed can increase up to 50 kmph at times in the sea areas extending from Mannar to Colombo via Puttalam and the sea areas extending from Galle to Pottuvil via Hambanthota.

The sea areas extending from Kalpitiya to Colombo via Puttalam and sea areas extending from Galle to Pottuvil via Hambanthota can be fairly rough at times.