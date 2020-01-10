Top US diplomat to visit Sri Lanka

-

Top diplomat of the United States of America (USA) Alice G. Wells is scheduled to visit Sri Lanka in the coming week or a series of bilateral meetings.

The Trump administration’s point person for South and Central Asia, Wells, will be in Colombo from January 13 to January 14.

The US envoy is scheduled to hold talks with Sri Lanka’s top government officials, politicians, civil society representatives, and other parties.

Reportedly, Wells will be visiting India and Pakistan as well during her tour in the coming week.

Following the Sri Lanka visit she will be in India from 15th to 18th of January for talks and the Raisina Dialogue in Delhi, followed by a visit to Pakistan on January 19.