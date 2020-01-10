PCoI on Easter attacks records statements from over 300

-

The Presidential Commission of Inquiry into the Easter Sunday attack has, reportedly, recorded statements from over 300 persons.

A spokesman for the Commission stated that statements have been recorded from parties who have lodged complaints with the Commission and those who are related to the complaints.

Accordingly, the Commission has recorded statements from 345 persons so far.

The commission’s term is due to expire on March 31, and statements from several parties are yet to be recorded in connection with the attacks.

Meanwhile, Presidential Commission officials have recently inspected the Wanathawilluwa, Lactotawatta area, where the members of the National Thowheed Jamaat (NTJ) organization and its leader Zahran Hashim received training before the attacks.

Prior to the attacks, the information had been received that explosives had been hidden in the area and the attack had been carried out while the suspects were arrested and investigated.

Officials of the Commission have also visited Pothuhera, Mawanella and Batticaloa areas.

A spokesman for the Commission told Ada Derana that officials of the Special Investigation Unit of the Presidential Commission had also taken steps to record statements from the public as well.