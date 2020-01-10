Authorization of 2019 electoral register on Jan 24

-

The authorization of the electoral register for the year 2019 will take place on the 24th of January, stated the Elections Commission.

Accordingly, the 2019 electoral register will be used for the upcoming general and provincial council elections.

Meanwhile, the registration of new political parties is set to be done by the end of January.

The Commission stated that several parties have applied for registration.

As several political parties have not submitted their accounts reports yet, the registration of these parties will have to be canceled, the Elections Commission said.