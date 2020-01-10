12 arrested, 2 hospitalized in student clash at Colombo Uni

January 10, 2020   07:15 pm

A clash between two groups at the University of Colombo has resulted in the hospitalization of two students, stated the Police.

Reportedly, 12 university students have been arrested in connection with the assault.

The injured students have been admitted to the National Hospital in Colombo.

The arrested students are due to be produced before the Aluthkade Magistrate’s Court tomorrow (11).

The Cinnamon Gardens Police are conducting further investigations on the incident.

