Fire kills 3 Sri Lankan students in Azerbaijan

-

Three Sri Lankan students have died of smoke inhalation in Azerbaijan, reports foreign media.

The accident took place at Khanlar Street 60, Bayil settlement of the Sabail district of Baku in Azerbaijan.

According to Sabail police, the three Sri Lankan citizens died from smoke inhalation as a result of electric circuit caused the fire.

All three victims are female students at Western Caspian University in Baku. Reportedly, the victims are Tarukki Amaya, 23, Tausi Jayavodi, 25, and Malachi Tayuk, 21. They have been living in the same apartment for two months.

Their bodies were submitted to forensic medical examinations.

One of the neighbors was the first to see the fire, and he tried to break through the window where the students were staying. But it was too late and the girls have been poisoned and died, reported foreign media.

Local Police, prosecutors, as well as MES firefighters, are currently investigating the incident.

-Agencies