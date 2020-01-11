Presidential Commission to investigate ETI deal malpractices

-

A Presidential Commission has been appointed to investigate the alleged malpractices which had occurred when selling assets of Edirisinghe Trust Investments (ETI) holdings.

Reportedly, the commission has been appointed by a gazette extraordinary notification with the signature of President Gotabaya Rajapaksa.

The tri-member Commission is chaired by retired Supreme Court Justice K.T. Chitrasiri and retired Solicitor General Suhada Gamlath and Senior Banker DM Gunasekera have been appointed as its members.

Presidential Commission of Inquiry to investigate ETI deal malpractices by Ada Derana on Scribd