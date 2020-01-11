Presidential Commission to investigate ETI deal malpractices

Presidential Commission to investigate ETI deal malpractices

January 11, 2020   11:55 am

A Presidential Commission has been appointed to investigate the alleged malpractices which had occurred when selling assets of Edirisinghe Trust Investments (ETI) holdings.

Reportedly, the commission has been appointed by a gazette extraordinary notification with the signature of President Gotabaya Rajapaksa.

The tri-member Commission is chaired by retired Supreme Court Justice K.T. Chitrasiri and retired Solicitor General Suhada Gamlath and Senior Banker DM Gunasekera have been appointed as its members.

