While running a government that protects democracy without giving it unlimited power, a strong opposition should also be created, states MP Patali Champika Ranawaka.

He expressed these views speaking to journalists in Anuradhapura.

Commenting on the controversial audio recordings of MP Ranjan Ramanayake’s phone conversations, Ranawaka said that it is necessary to investigate how the telephone conversations in the possession of the Police were circulated to the general public and politicians.

He further said that it is not ethical to have telephone contact with investigating officers and judges.

However, the released phone conversations do not seem to be exerting influence on court decisions, the parliamentarian added.

“We can only see police officers or judges sharing their grievances in them”, he said.