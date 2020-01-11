12 remanded over Colombo Uni. student clash

-

Twelve students of the University of Colombo, who were arrested over the assault of another student, have been remanded until the 13th of January.

A clash between two groups at the University of Colombo, on January 08, resulted in the hospitalization of 2 students, and 12 students were arrested over the incident.

The injured students are currently receiving treatment at the Colombo National Hospital.

The arrested students were produced before the Aluthkade Magistrate’s Court today (11).