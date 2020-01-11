Higher education opportunities to all who passed A/L Bandula
January 11, 2020 07:12 pm
A national program to provide higher education opportunities for all those who passed the G.C.E. Advanced Level examination will be implemented within 60 days, stated Minister Bandula Gunawardena.
The Minister of Higher Education, Technology and Innovation mentioned this joining a press conference held in Colombo, this morning (11).
He further said that measures have been taken to stop the suppression of university students through tear gas, water cannons or violence.